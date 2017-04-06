Twentieth Century Fox Film has promoted veteran executive Arnaldo D’Alfonso to executive VP, global head of theatrical creative advertising and creative director.

He will oversee creative advertising efforts for the studio’s theatrical releases on a worldwide basis. D’Aflonso’s new role is effective immediately, and he will continue to report to Fox’s president of global marketing, Pam Levine.

The move is part of the continued re-shuffling in Fox’s executive suites since 20th Century Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider replaced Jim Gianopulos last summer. Snider brought on Levine in September after its worldwide president of marketing and distribution, Paul Hanneman, announced his departure.

D’Alfonso joined Fox in 2007 and has led creative campaigns for the “Planet of the Apes” franchise and “Deadpool” while contributing to “Avatar,” “Life of Pi,” and the launches of the “Night at Museum,” “X-Men,” and “Ice Age” franchises. He spent seven years at Disney, where he worked on “Finding Nemo,” “Cars,” and “The Incredibles.”

“Arnaldo’s tremendous creative instincts and problem-solving skills give him an unwavering focus on producing the best and most original work, while never losing sight of our strategic objectives,” said Levine. “As we build a truly global marketing department at Fox, he is the perfect choice to unify our international and domestic teams and capitalize on our superior creative talent.”