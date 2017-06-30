Fox to Release NYPD Thriller ‘The Force’ in March 2019

Fox has set a March 1, 2019, release date for police thriller “The Force,” with “Logan” director James Mangold helming.

The project is based on Don Winslow’s novel “The Force” about corrupt NYPD officers. Fox bought movie rights last year to the crime thriller and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company along with Michael Schaefer and Shane Salerno.

HarperCollins Publishers’ imprint William Morrow is releasing the novel, which centers on a corrupt sergeant at the NYPD’s most elite crime-fighting unit who must choose between his family, his partners, and his life.

David Mamet has come on board to adapt the script. Mamet’s credits include the plays “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “American Buffalo” and screenwriting for “The Verdict,” “The Untouchables,” and “House of Games.”

“The Force” debuted as a top ten New York Times bestseller on Wednesday and appeared on bestseller lists in each of its international debuts last week, including Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

“I have been a fan of James Mangold’s films since ‘Cop Land,'” Winslow said. “His diverse body of work – from ‘Walk the Line’ to ‘Logan’ – are examples of how gifted of a filmmaker he really is. I am thrilled that he is directing ‘The Force.’ David Mamet was our first choice for this material. From ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ and ‘American Buffalo’ to ‘The Verdict’ and ‘The Untouchables’ no one on the planet hears the sounds of the streets better.”

Winslow’s novels include “A Cool Breeze on the Underground” and four other titles centered on private investigator Neal Carey, along with “Savages” and “The Death and Life of Bobby Z,” which were both adapted into movies. Winslow wrote the screenplay for “Savages” with Oliver Stone and Salerno; Stone directed the 2012 film, which starred Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Demian Bichir, and Benicio del Toro.

