Twentieth Century Fox has hired former Starz and Lionsgate executive John Penney for the newly-created position of executive VP of product strategy and consumer business development.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by Mike Dunn, Fox’s president of product strategy and consumer business development. Penney will work with Dunn to identify new business initiatives for the studio, with a focus on accelerating the development and delivery of Fox’s properties across content, distribution, new technology, and consumer experiences, as well as leading expansion efforts in international markets.

“John is a seasoned executive with proven experience leading global business development, technology, and strategic partnering initiatives,” Dunn said. “He is well-positioned to guide our efforts to develop new business models and compelling consumer experiences that capitalize on the rapidly changing global landscape.”

Penney served as chief strategy officer for Starz and executive VP of global business development for Lionsgate, where he was responsible for building and evaluating key business strategies and partnerships across the companies. He was also chairman of Starz Play Arabia’s board of directors.

Prior to joining Starz, Penney co-founded Foresee Entertainment, and has held executive positions with HBO, ACTV, Scient, and Viacom. Penney spent nearly a decade as a banker and equity research analyst covering global media and entertainment at Sanford C. Bernstein and Chase Manhattan Bank.

He said, “Fox is a leader in leveraging emerging media platforms and next generation technologies to develop new, exciting consumer offerings. I look forward to building on Fox’s momentum and leveraging my experience to help push us to the next level.”