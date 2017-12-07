Fox, Imax Extend Partnership for Three X-Men Movies

Imax Corp. and Twentieth Century Fox Film have extended their partnership through a new multi-picture agreement for five major movies from the Fox slate, including a trio of X-Men titles.

The deal includes “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which was released in September; “The Darkest Minds”; and Marvel titles “The New Mutants,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” and “Gambit.” Under the pact, the films will be digitally re-mastered into the Imax format and released in Imax theaters.

“The New Mutants” opens April 13 and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga. “The Darkest Minds” is a sci-fi thriller that launches Sept. 14 with Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Gibson, and Skylan Brooks.

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” opens Nov. 2 and is toplined by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp. Channing Tatum’s “Gambit” will debut on Feb. 14, 2019.

Chris Aronson, Fox Film president of domestic theatrical distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international theatrical distribution, said, “As we continue to create films with larger-than-life stories, we are thrilled to extend and strengthen our partnership with our colleagues at Imax and look forward to sharing our slate via the Imax immersive format with audiences around the world.”

Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster added, “Building on the success of standout films from ‘Avatar,’ which remains the highest-grossing Imax release ever, to more recently ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Logan,’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ we’re delighted to extend our partnership with our friends at Twentieth Century Fox Film by including this stellar lineup of exciting blockbusters on our slate.”

The companies previously announced upcoming Imax releases for “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “The Predator,” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”