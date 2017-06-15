Fox Film Invests in Comic Book Publisher Boom! Studios

Twentieth Century Fox Film has made a strategic investment in comic book and graphic novel publisher Boom! Studios, giving the studio a “significant” minority stake.

Fox noted in Thursday’s announcement that Boom! differs from other major publishers in the space by partnering with creators to share ownership of original series.

“We’re committed to fostering an environment that welcomes and supports artists and storytellers, and this investment in Boom! allows us to work even more closely with their incredible stable of writers and artists,” said CEO and chairman Stacey Snider. “We look forward to the projects we have with them ahead, and are proud to have an opportunity to further energize their storytelling through this partnership.”

Ross Richie, CEO and founder of Boom!, said the investment will fuel a generation of more original content like “Lumberjanes,” “Mouse Guard,” and “Grass Kings.”

“Now Boom! can greenlight more new series from comic book creators, deepen its distribution relationships, and widen its marketing reach,” he added. “Great news for our creators, retail partners, and fans. Fox is committed to Boom!’s creators through this deal and it means Boom! will have better support and resources to publish world class content.”

The publisher entered a first-look film deal with Fox in 2013 and currently has in development “Irredeemable,” the James Wan-created comic book “Imagine Agents,” “Mouse Guard,” and “Lumberjanes.” Fox is in post-production on a feature film based on Boom!’s “The Empty Man,” from the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey.

Boom! has also had a first-look deal for television rights with 20th Century Fox Television since 2014. Both deals will be extended as part of the Fox investment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.