‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ New York Premiere Cancelled Due to Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Citing the Hurricane Harvey fundraising telethon, Fox has opted to scrub the Sept. 12 premiere of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening’s planned New York film premiere event for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,'” a studio spokesperson said. “To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon.”

The studio still has a number of events and special screenings planned for the spy comedy sequel including a global premiere in London on Sept. 18, a college screening series, an Alamo Drafthouse event, a Poppy Delevigne influencer event and a fan screening event.

Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey are lined up to appear in a one-hour telethon to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cabler CMT. Country superstar George Strait will appear on the telecast in concert from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. The telecast will originate from the Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opens Sept. 22 and stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.