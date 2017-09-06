‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ New York Premiere Cancelled Due to Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Kingsman
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Citing the Hurricane Harvey fundraising telethon, Fox has opted to scrub the Sept. 12 premiere of “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening’s planned New York film premiere event for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,'” a studio spokesperson said. “To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon.”

The studio still has a number of events and special screenings planned for the spy comedy sequel including a global premiere in London on Sept. 18, a college screening series, an Alamo Drafthouse event, a Poppy Delevigne influencer event and a fan screening event.

Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey are lined up to appear in a one-hour telethon to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cabler CMT. Country superstar George Strait will appear on the telecast in concert from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. The telecast will originate from the Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” opens Sept. 22 and stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad