Fox’s Blue Sky Studios and Tishman Speyer have reached a new lease agreement that will keep the animation studio in Connecticut’s Greenwich American Center through 2025.

Blue Sky, a division of Twentieth Century Fox Film, is home to the franchises “Ice Age” and “Rio” as well as the upcoming “Ferdinand.” Blue Sky currently employs more than 450 artists, engineers and scientists from a variety of educational backgrounds and 23 countries. The studio and state officials, who cited Connecticut’s new media tax credit as an incentive for companies to remain, made the announcement Friday.

“Blue Sky Studios is one of the world’s leading digital animation movie studios and we are proud of their commitment to stay and grow in Connecticut,” said Governor Dannel P. Malloy. “Blue Sky Studios has doubled its staff over the last eight years, recruiting top industry talent from around the world to live, work, and create in Connecticut. Their announcement to stay reinforces Connecticut’s position as a great location for cutting-edge digital companies.”

State Senator Scott Frantz said in a statement: “Their leadership in digital animation is second to none and is of great benefit to our Connecticut workforce. This will ensure that we are a world leader in digital media and is continued evidence that our digital tax credit policies are benefiting our state and the workers here.”

Blue Sky was founded in 1987 and has produced 11 feature films over its history, including “Robots” (2005), Dr. Seuss’ “Horton Hears a Who” (2008), “Epic” (2013), and “The Peanuts Movie” (2015). The studio was acquired by Twentieth Century Fox in 2002.