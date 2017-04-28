‘Logan’ Gets B&W Release in Theaters

Following its box office success earlier this year, Fox has decided to release a black and white version of “Logan” in theaters on May 16 for a limited run.

Director James Mangold tweeted the news telling fans who wanted to see that version to “not make any plans on the evening of May 16.”

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

The director answered questions on Twitter telling fans it would only be in domestic theaters and explaining “To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing’s gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot.”

Mangold said earlier he was inspired to make a black and white version after he posted some monochrome photos from the set on Instagram and got a strong positive reaction from fans.

“It caused such an extreme reaction, and so much appreciation for these pictures, and then people immediately [were] wondering if the film itself was going to be in black and white, and so we are giving it a whirl,” Mangold said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood. He originally said the B&W version would appear on the Blu-ray, later adding the theatrical bow.

The DVD and Blu-ray will be released on May 23.

“Logan” is already one of the biggest hits of 2017, bringing in $604 million worldwide including $223 million domestically.