Fox Animation to Adapt Michelle Cuevas’ ‘Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole’

Fox Animation is developing a movie based on the upcoming Michelle Cuevas book “The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole.”

Matt Reeves, director of Fox’s upcoming “War for Planet of the Apes,” is attached to produce through his 6th and Idaho production company.

The story, to be published in September by Dial Books for Young Readers, centers on an 11-year-old girl who shows up at NASA to request that her recording be included in Carl Sagan’s Golden Record. A black hole follows her home, and sets out to live in her house as a pet. The black hole swallows everything he touches — including the ugly sweaters her aunt has made for her, the smelly class hamster she’s taking care of, and most important, all the reminders of her dead father that are just too painful to have around.

Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn brought the project into 6th and Idaho. Elizabeth Reddy will oversee for Fox Animation.

Cuevas has also written “Beyond the Laughing Sky,” “The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles,” “The Masterwork of a Painting Elephant” and “Confessions of an Imaginary Friend: A Memoir by Jaques Pepier.” Fox Animation picked up the movie rights to “Confessions” in 2015.

Reeves came on in February to direct “The Batman” for Warner Bros. after Ben Affleck left the directing gig. Reeves will also produce “The Batman.”

The deal was done by Sean Daily at Hotchkiss and Associates on behalf of Emily Van Beek at Folio Literary Management. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.