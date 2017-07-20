‘Purge 4’ Finds Director in ‘Burning Sands’ Filmmaker Gerard McMurray

Gerard McMurray has come on board to direct the untitled fourth “Purge” movie for Blumhouse Productions with Universal Pictures setting a July 4, 2018, release date.

McMurray’s feature directorial debut “Burning Sands” premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix. The film chronicles the brutal hazing process at an all-black university. McMurray also produced and co-wrote “Burning Sands.”

He additionally served as an associate producer on Ryan Coogler’s highly praised 2015 feature film, “Fruitvale Station.”

James DeMonaco — who served as the writer/director of “The Purge,” “The Purge: Anarchy,” and “The Purge: Election Year” — is returning to write the script. The logline is under wraps.

All three films center on America having devolved into a culture where murder is legal for one night every year. The franchise’s producers are Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form; and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner Sebastien K. Lemercier.

Last year’s “The Purge: Election Year” took in $118 million worldwide. The second installment, “The Purge: Anarchy,” took in $108 million worldwide. The third and fourth films are part of Blum’s 10-year, first-look deal with Universal, announced during the opening weekend of “The Purge: Anarchy.”

“The Purge” in 2013 was Blumhouse’s first production under its first-look deal with Universal. The sci-fi thriller, starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey and set in the year 2022, became a major success with $89 million in global box office after it was produced on a budget of $3 million.

McMurray is represented by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.