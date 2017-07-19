Fortissimo Returns to Indie Sales Business With China’s ‘The Wrath of Silence’

Chinese drama, “The Wrath of Silence” has been picked up for world sales by Fortissimo Films. It is the first pickup of a new title since the famous film sales agency collapsed last year.

Directed by Xin Yukun, who previously made “The Coffin in the Mountain,” the picture is set to be the closing night film at the Xining First Film Festival later this month (July 21-30).

The film is an art house suspense thriller set in which two children go missing and coal hungry corporations stake out a limited number of remaining plots.

Operating for more than 20 years, with bases in Amsterdam and Hong Kong, Fortissimo pioneered the introduction of Asian art house and independent cinema to international festivals and international distributors. It filed for bankruptcy late last year and was acquired from Netherlands administrators in February 2017 by Chinese company Hehe Pictures.

“Fortissimo has always championed young Asian filmmakers and we are very proud to build on the company’s legacy by discovering new Chinese auteurs like Yukun. We are looking forward to taking (‘Wrath’) to the fall festivals and beyond,” said Gabrielle Rozing, general manager of Fortissimo’s Amsterdam office.

“These characters represent actual people in contemporary China. They come from various social backgrounds, pursuing their own interests and ignoring each other’s lives. This is the crux of China’s current social fabric. When society as a whole is sick, no one can be immune from it,” said Xin in a prepared statement.

The film stars Jiang Wu (“A Touch of Sin”) and martial arts maestro Song Yang (“The Grandmaster”). It was produced by Bingchi (Shanghai) Pictures Co., Ltd. and presented by Bingchi (Shanghai) Pictures, Hehe (Shanghai) Pictures, Khorgos Hehe Pictures, Beijing Taihe Zeruo Culture Investment and Khorgos Taihe Digital Entertainment Cultural Development Co.