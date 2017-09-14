Foreign-Language Oscar Roundup: Eastern European Countries Pick Their Candidates

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
Kosovo, Bulgaria, and Czech Republic have submitted “Unwanted,” “Glory,” and “Ice Mother,” respectively, for the foreign-language Oscar category.

Actor-turned-director Edon Rizvanolli’s feature debut, “Unwanted” is a timely social drama about a teenage boy, Alban, who lives in exile in Holland with his mother. Produced by 1244 Productions and Asfalt Films, “Unwanted” premiered at Karlovy Vary.

Meanwhile, “Glory,” directed by Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva, is a tragicomedy about a railroad worker who finds millions in cash on the tracks and turns them in to the police. Inspired by a true story, the film premiered at Antalya film festival and went to play at Edinburgh fest. Film Movement has U.S. and English-speaking Canadian rights to the movie.

Bohdan Slama’s “Ice Mother,” which had its international premiere at Tribeca and won best script, revolves around a selfless widow who finds late-in-life romance.
The Match Factory represents the film in international markets. Slama’s credits include “The Wild Bees” which won the Tiger award at Rotterdam.

