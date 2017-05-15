Josh McLaughlin Promoted to President of Production at Focus

Focus Features has promoted Josh McLaughlin to president of production, succeeding Jim Burke. Burke will be returning to his career as a producer with a new film production deal at Focus.

Based in Focus’ Los Angeles office, McLaughlin will oversee the production team there. Focus chairman Peter Kujawski and president Robert Walak made the announcement Monday. McLaughlin will report to Walak.

Additionally, Rebecca Arzoian has been promoted to VP of production from her previous position as director of development. She had been integral to the company’s production of Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” which world-premieres next week at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Burke will leave in June after effecting the transition of all the company’s projects to under McLaughlin’s purview. McLaughlin joined Focus Features as senior VP of production in 2012 and worked on “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” directed by Niki Caro; Colin Trevorrow’s “The Book of Henry,” which world-premieres next month as the opening-night film of the Los Angeles Film Festival; and “Atomic Blonde,” directed by David Leitch and starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy.

McLaughlin’s employers prior to his move over to Focus include Chernin Entertainment, The Mark Gordon Company, Mutual Film Company, and The Gersh Agency.