Focus Features Buys Joel Edgerton’s Drama ‘Boy Erased’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to “Boy Erased,” the coming-of-age and coming-out drama from writer/director Joel Edgerton.

The project is based on Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.” Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) will star opposite Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

Hedges will portray the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town who is outed to his parents at age 19 and quickly pressured into attending a gay conversion therapy program – or else be shunned by his family, friends, and church.

The movie will be produced by Anonymous Content and will begin production this fall for a 2018 theatrical release.

“I’m excited to work with an ensemble of actors, seasoned and new, to bring Garrard’s story to the screen. I think Focus is the perfect partner on this, and I will always thank Garrard for trusting my passion for his life story. I can’t think of a better reason to get behind the camera again,” said Edgerton.

Edgerton is portraying a therapist in the film. He’s also adapted the screenplay.

“Boy Erased” is being produced by Edgerton and Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin. Executive producing the film are Rebecca Yeldham, Ann Ruark, and Anonymous Content’s Kim Hodgert and Tony Lipp.

Josh McLaughlin, recently promoted to Focus president of production, will supervise the project for the company.

