Focus Features to Launch 15th Anniversary Screenings in New York, Los Angeles

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Focus Features Logo
Courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features will celebrate its 15th anniversary with open-air screenings in July at Rooftop Cinema Club locations in Los Angeles and New York as part of its Focus 15 initiative.

The Los Angeles locations are the Montalbán Theater in Hollywood and Level in downtown.  New York locations are Yotel New York in Manhattan, and OfficeOps in Brooklyn. The Focus 15 initiative also includes a London retrospective in July.

Montalbán screenings include “Brick,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Hanna,” “Eastern Promises,” “Pride & Prejudice”  and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” Level screenings include “Sin Nombre,” “The Constant Gardener,” “The Pianist,” “Beginners,” “Far from Heaven,” “In Bruges,” “Atonement” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Scheduled to screen at Rooftop Cinema Club at Yotel in New York are “Brokeback Mountain,” “Burn After Reading,” “Atonement,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Theory of Everything,” “The Constant Gardener,” “The Pianist,” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

Titles playing at OfficeOps in New York are “Milk,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Lost in Translation,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Shaun of the Dead,” “Beginners” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”

“Rooftop Cinema Club is thrilled to partner with Focus Features to bring their 15 years of cinematic history to film fans in London, New York, and Los Angeles this July,” said Rooftop Cinemas’ Gerry Cottle Jr.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad