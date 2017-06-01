Focus Features to Launch 15th Anniversary Screenings in New York, Los Angeles

Focus Features will celebrate its 15th anniversary with open-air screenings in July at Rooftop Cinema Club locations in Los Angeles and New York as part of its Focus 15 initiative.

The Los Angeles locations are the Montalbán Theater in Hollywood and Level in downtown. New York locations are Yotel New York in Manhattan, and OfficeOps in Brooklyn. The Focus 15 initiative also includes a London retrospective in July.

Montalbán screenings include “Brick,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Hanna,” “Eastern Promises,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” Level screenings include “Sin Nombre,” “The Constant Gardener,” “The Pianist,” “Beginners,” “Far from Heaven,” “In Bruges,” “Atonement” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Scheduled to screen at Rooftop Cinema Club at Yotel in New York are “Brokeback Mountain,” “Burn After Reading,” “Atonement,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Theory of Everything,” “The Constant Gardener,” “The Pianist,” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

Titles playing at OfficeOps in New York are “Milk,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Lost in Translation,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Shaun of the Dead,” “Beginners” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”

“Rooftop Cinema Club is thrilled to partner with Focus Features to bring their 15 years of cinematic history to film fans in London, New York, and Los Angeles this July,” said Rooftop Cinemas’ Gerry Cottle Jr.