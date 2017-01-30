Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures have released the first image from their movie “Ocean’s 8,” which will hit theaters across the U.S. on June 8, 2018.

“In summer 2018, the tide will turn as (left to right) Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala,” a statement explains. “Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).”