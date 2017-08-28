Evangeline Lilly Reveals First Look at the Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel

Evangeline Lilly Ant-Man
Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

Actress Evangeline Lilly gave fans a first look on Monday at the Wasp’s superhero costume in Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Lilly shared the photo on Twitter, and noted that Monday also would have been the 100th birthday of Jack Kirby. Kirby was a renowned comic book creator credited, with Stan Lee, with inventing some of today’s most popular characters including Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, along with Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kirby died of heart failure in 1994.

Related

Ant-Man Paul Rudd

Marvel Kicks Off Production on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ With Short New Video

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” and will feature Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas reprising their roles as current Ant-Man Scott Lang and Hank Pym, respectively. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will play the role of Pym’s long-lost wife Janet van Dyne.

The character’s first appearance was in “Tales to Astonish #44” in 1963 as Janet van Dyne, the wife of the original Ant-Man Hank Pym. Lilly’s character Hope van Dyne, the daughter of Hank and Janet , was teased as the Wasp during the post-credits scene of “Ant-Man.”

Peyton Reed will return to direct the sequel to his 2015 “Ant-Man.” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will release in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad