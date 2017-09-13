First Photo of David Harbour in ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Revealed

On Tuesday, a new image of David Harbour’s Hellboy was released, giving fans their first look at the character since the reboot film was announced.

The image was posted on both the film’s official Twitter page and by Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy. Mignola summed up his reaction with a simple, “Holy crap.”

Many fans were excited about the image and noted the darker take on the character.

Not to be confused with… pic.twitter.com/vUGKfx2fdd — Kenney Newville (@kennewville) September 13, 2017

So it's rated R, Directed by Neil Marshall, and chief Hopper from @Stranger_Things is portraying #Hellboy.. Yeah I'm so geeked for this! pic.twitter.com/1K3IVL16Jl — Billy Morgan (@nubbzTWDguy) September 13, 2017

A few fans responded with nostalgia for Ron Perlman’s take on the character.

I dig it but…Ron Perlman…man…. — M.Hassan (@rahxephon63) September 13, 2017

Others were impressed by the similarity of the two actors in costume.

Harbour, known for his role as Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things,” posted a black-and-white image of himself as the character captioned, “Please allow to introduce myself, I’m a man of wealth and taste…” which references the Rolling Stones song “Sympathy for the Devil.” The tweet was later deleted, however.

“Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen” will reboot the franchise after director Guillermo del Toro was unable to pull the film together. Neil Marshall will direct the new movie. The reboot recently made headlines due to whitewashing after Ed Skrein was cast to play a character of Japanese origin. Skrein has since stepped down from the role and Daniel Dae Kim is set to replace him.

“Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen” is scheduled for release in 2018 and will co-star Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane.