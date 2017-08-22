First Look: Christian Bale is a Cavalry Captain in Scott Cooper’s ‘Hostiles’

First Look: Christian Bale is Cavalry
Lorey Sebastian, Le Grisbi Productions/Waypoint Entertainment

Le Grisbi Productions and Waypoint Entertainment have released the first image from Scott Cooper’s upcoming western “Hostiles,” which is set for an international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The film, set in 1892, stars Christian Bale as a legendary Army Captain who, after stern resistance, agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. The perilous journey takes Bale and his detail from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana. Along the way they pick up a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family has been murdered on the plains by hostile Comanche natives. Jesse Plemons, Rory Cochrane, Ben Foster, Jonathan Majors and Timothee Chalamet also star.

Cooper’s last film, “Black Mass” — starring Johnny Depp as Boston gangster Whitey Bulger — also played the Toronto film festival. He previously collaborated with Bale on the 2013 film “Out of the Furnace.”

“Hostiles” was produced by Cooper, Oscar winner John Lesher (“Birdman”) and Ken Kao (“The Glass Castle”). The cinematographer is Masanobu Takayanagi (“Spotlight”). The editor is Oscar winner Tom Cross (“Whiplash,” “La La Land”). The production was designed by Oscar winner Donald Graham Burt (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”). Composer Max Richter (“The Leftovers”) provided the original score.

“Hostiles” is one of a number of acquisition titles heading to Toronto.

