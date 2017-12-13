‘Stranger Things’ Actor Finn Wolfhard to Star in Haunted House Film ‘The Turning’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Finn Wolfhard
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, best known for his star-making turn as Mike on “Stranger Things,” is set to star opposite Mackenzie Davis in Amblin’s haunted house film “The Turning.”

Floria Sigismondi is on board to direct with Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee producing.

In this adaptation of Henry James’s novella “The Turn of the Screw,” a young woman hired as the nanny to two orphans is convinced that the country mansion they live in is haunted. Wolfhard will play one of the orphans.

Jade Bartlett is penning the most recent draft from Chad & Carey Hayes’ original script. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018.

Wolfhard has been on a hot streak sparked by his breakout role in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.” Wolfhard followed that up with his role as a member of the Losers’ Club in New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” which has become one of the biggest box office successes of 2017, grossing $695.7 million worldwide.

“Stranger Things” Season 2 also premiered this fall and has since been nominated for a Golden Globe for best drama series as well as a SAG Award for best ensemble in a drama series.

Wolfhard is repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.

