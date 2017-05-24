Final ‘Valerian’ Trailer Features Dramatic Chase Through City of Thousand Planets

The final trailer for STX’s upcoming “Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets” just dropped, and its a dazzling display.

The two-minute long clip provides a visual tour of Alpha, the titular City of a Thousand Planets.

Alpha is an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence, and cultures with each other.

Related

Luc Besson EuropaCorp Searching for Hit

Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp Grasps for Sorely Needed Hit in ‘Valerian’

The city comes under a mysterious threat, forcing special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) to spring into action.

The highlight of the trailer is when Valerian suits up for a dramatic chase through Alpha, bounding between energy platforms he creates with his gun.

In addition to the environs, there are incredible creature effects, from the diverse alien residents of Alpha to giant monsters that attack Valerian and Laureline.

The Luc Besson-helmed sci-fi movie opens July 21, 2017.

Check out the final “Valerian” trailer here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad