The latest films from Terrence Malick, Werner Herzog, Paul Verhoeven, Ben Wheatley, Francois Ozon and Olivier Assayas headline next month’s Glasgow Film Festival, an event whose profile has grown in recent years.

The program boasts 310 events and screenings of more than 180 films from 38 countries, including nine world or international premieres, three European premieres and 65 U.K. premieres.

As previously announced, the festival in Scotland will open with the European premiere of John Butler’s Irish coming-of-age drama “Handsome Devil,” which debuted at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival last September. It will close with the world premiere of locally produced biopic “Mad to Be Normal,” directed by Robert Mullan and starring David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) as renowned Scottish psychiatrist R.D. Laing. The film also features Elisabeth Moss, Gabriel Byrne and Michael Gambon.

Cate Shortland’s “Berlin Syndrome” (pictured), which has its world premiere Friday at Sundance, will see its U.K. premiere in Glasgow. Other U.K. premieres include Raoul Peck’s documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” which won the People’s Choice Award following its world premiere at Toronto and has since gone on to win a raft of other awards; Aki Kaurismaki’s “The Other Side of Hope,” which will world-premiere at the Berlin Film Festival; and Herzog’s “Salt and Fire.”

Verhoeven’s Golden Globe-winning “Elle,” Assayas’ “Personal Shopper,” Wheatley’s “Free Fire,” Lone Scherfig’s “Their Finest,” Ozon’s “Frantz,” and Malick’s “Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey” will all see their first screening in Scotland at the Glasgow fest. All had their U.K. premieres at last October’s London Film Festival.

The 13th edition of the Glasgow Film Festival runs Feb. 15-26.

For full line-up see: http://glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival