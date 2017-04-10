FilmRise has acquired worldwide distribution rights to two documentaries from Ron Davis and his Docutainment Films: the dog rescue movie “Life in the Doghouse” and the dissociative identity disorder film “I Am We.”

Davis’ “Life in the Doghouse” is currently in production and chronicles the story of Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta, who operate Danny & Ron’s Rescue, which has saved more than 10,000 abandoned dogs in the aftermath of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. Davis is planning a national impact campaign centered around dog rescue to support the release of the film, including a “Junior Changemakers” team to build a global movement. “Life in the Doghouse” is being executive produced by Geralyn Dreyfous.

Davis met the subjects of “Life in the Doghouse” when he became the proud owner of two dogs from Danny & Ron’s Rescue.

“I was completely inspired, not only by the work they do and how they do it, but by their extraordinary personal stories,” he said. “With up to 78 rescued dogs living with them in the house and with no kennels, I knew that there was a film about the lives of Danny & Ron and the dogs they rescue that could be entertaining and create a movement for change.”

Davis is collaborating with doctors at Harvard Medical School’s McLean Hospital on “I Am We,” which explores the lives of individuals with dissociative identity disorder, the condition previously known as multiple personality disorder. The film is being executive produced by Geralyn Dreyfous and Regina Scully.

“I Am We” has been in development for more than five years after producer Nancy Knox Talcott attended the Healing Together conference, an annual event for people with dissociative identity disorder, their supporters, and clinicians.

“After five years of attending the conference without cameras and gaining the trust of this highly guarded community, I convinced them that I would portray the disorder in an honest and compassionate way,” Davis said. “The Harvard Medical School’s McLean Hospital is also currently conducting a brain imaging research study on people with DID and they will be collaborating with us on the film.”

Davis is director/producer of FilmRise’s “Harry & Snowman,” centering on Harry de Leyer and a broken-down Amish plow horse named Snowman, who won the triple crown of show jumping in 1958. He also co-directed and produced the documentary “Pageant,” which follows female impersonators vying for the crown at the 34th annual Miss Gay America Pageant; and the 2013 HBO original documentary “Miss You Can Do It,” about a pageant for girls with disabilities founded by Abbey Curran.

“Ron has an eye for which real-life stories will resonate with audiences, and he possesses the rare ability to grow and foster a film’s audience from the ground up,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher. “FilmRise believes wholeheartedly in his unique approach to filmmaking, and we’re thrilled to announce our continued partnership with Ron and his production company Docutainment Films.”

Davis told Variety he signed the distribution deal with FilmRise due to his positive experience on “Harry & Snowman.”

“Partnering with them on my next two films was a natural progression,” Davis said. “I foresee a long and prosperous relationship with the FilmRise team.”