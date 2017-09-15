Film News Roundup: Sandra Bullock to Star in, Produce Warner Bros. Comedy

In today’s film news roundup, Sandra Bullock will star in and produce a comedy at Warner Bros., Michael Stuhlbarg joins Kevin Spacey in “Gore,” and Ron Perlman comes on board “The Escape of Prisoner 614.”

Sandra Bullock has signed on to co-produce and star in an untitled comedy for Warner Bros., where she starred in “Gravity” and “Miss Congeniality.”

The project is based on a script by the team of Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse. Bullock will produce with Michael Bostick, who developed the pitch with the writers through his production company Rocket Science Entertainment.

The logline is being kept under wraps. Bullock will be seen next year as part of the ensemble cast of Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s Eight.”

Production president Courtenay Valenti will oversee for the studio. Bullock is represented by CAA and Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Jamey Cohen at Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Freya Mavor, and Nikolai Kinski have joined Kevin Spacey in “Gore,” the Netflix biopic of author Gore Vidal.

Stuhlbarg will play Howard, Gore’s longtime companion. Kinski will portray Rudolph Nureyev, a regular visitor to Gore’s Ravello villa.

Michael Hoffman is directing from a script he co-wrote with Jay Parini, author of the biography “Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal.” The film is focused on the period following Gore’s failed U.S. Senate campaign in the 1982 run, when he retreated to his Italian home.

Andy Paterson is the producer for Sympathetic Ink. Principal photography is underway in Italy. Netflix will release the movie next year.

Ron Perlman, Martin Starr, Jake McDorman, and George Sample III are starring in the Western comedy “The Escape of Prisoner 614” with production beginning this month.

The project marks the feature directorial debut of Zach Golden, who also wrote the script. Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment.

Perlman will also executive produce through his Wing & A Prayer Productions company along with Michael J. Rothstein and Brian Cohen. Yale’s Russ Posternak and Jon Keeyes are co-producers. CAA is representing North American rights.

Starr and McDorman play deputies who get fired by their overbearing sheriff, portrayed by Perlman. In order to get rehired, they go after an escaped prisoner but discover he’s an innocent victim.