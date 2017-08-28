Film News Roundup: Olivia Rodrigo Joins Skateboard Drama ‘Paved New World’

In today’s film news roundup, Olivia Rodrigo of “Bizaardvark” joins “Paved New World,” Paramount Players makes its first hires, and PR vet Julia Jensen joins Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

CASTING

Olivia Rodrigo, who stars in Disney’s “Bizaardvark,” has joined the coming-of-age skateboarder film “Paved New World,” Variety has learned exclusively.

She will portray a free-spirited teenager in the film, which is set in ’90s and will feature YouTube stars Andy Schrock, Chad Tepper of Team 10, Josh Paler Lin, Claudia Lee, Tilky Jones, Kamil McFadden, Daniel Pinder, and Connor Weil.

“Paved New World” is produced by Brad Krevoy, Morcano Garcia, and Anne Stimac. Alexander Garcia is directing from a script by Scott Marcano and Kip Koenig. Rodrigo is repped by the Michael Abrams Group and by Greene and Associates.

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Paramount Players has hired Ali Bell and Matt Dines as executive vice presidents of production.

Both Bell and Dines will report to Paramount Players president Brian Robbins. The division was launched in June to ramp up the studio’s content.

Bell was president of production and development for Ivan Reitman and Tom Pollock’s production banner, the Montecito Picture Company Ghost Corps., where she produced “Draft Day,” “Bastards,” and “Besties.” She was also an executive producer on “Ghostbusters” and “Baywatch.”

Dines was VP of production at MGM and developed “Everything, Everything,” a reboot of “Valley Girl,” and “Every Day.” He worked on “If I Stay,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.” Dines also worked at Spyglass Entertainment.

*********************

Julia Jensen has been named senior VP of publicity and communications for Warner Bros Consumer Products.

Jensen is a 20-year industry veteran and will be responsible for developing and leading communication strategies to drive consumer engagement and awareness for WBCP’s brands and franchises. She will also collaborate with partners across divisions and externally to drive public relations efforts for global licensing, retail, and promotional programs across all WBCP products and experiences.

Jensen joins WBCP from WWE, where she was a VP since June 2016, developing strategies designed to increase brand engagement and cultural relevancy. She spent 15 years at Mattel, spearheading the global communications strategy for brands including Barbie and serving as key communications contact for partnership management across fashion, technology, entertainment, and other industries.