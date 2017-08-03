Film News Roundup: Demian Bichir Joins ‘Chaos Walking’

In today’s roundup, Demian Bichir comes on board “Chaos Walking,” Regina Hall joins “The Hate U Give” and New Line sets up “Pulse.”

CASTINGS

Demian Bichir has joined Lionsgate’s science-fiction adventure “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Doug Liman is directing while Allison Shearmur and Doug Davison are producers. The screenplay will be written by Patrick Ness, Charlie Kaufman and John Lee Hancock.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’s “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy. It’s set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts with Holland’s character playing the only boy in a town of men who’s forced to flee with only his dog.

Bichir will play the father of Holland’s character. Lionsgate has set a March 1, 2019, release date.

Bichir received an Oscar nomination for “A Better Life.” He was last seen in “Alien: Covenant” and is starring as a priest in New Line’s “The Conjuring” spinoff. He’s repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

*******************************************

Regina Hall has been cast in Fox 2000’s drama “The Hate U Give” opposite Amandla Stenberg and Russell Hornsby in the adaptation of Angela Thomas’ novel. George Tillman Jr. will direct.

The story follows a 16-year-old who attends a suburban prep school and must deal with the aftermath of witnessing a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend. When she is called to testify in court, she has to face the consequences of what she does or doesn’t say.

The project was set up last year with “Hunger Games” star Stenberg attached. Hall will play the mother and Hornsby is portraying the girl’s father.

Hall is starring in Universal’s comedy “Girls Trip” with recent credits on “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “Think Like a Man Too.” She’s repped by ICM Partners and Principato-Young Entertainment.

DEVELOPMENT

New Line is launching development of “Pulse,” a superhero-crime project developed by “Stranger Things” writer Jessie Nickson-Lopez and set up with producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

Nickson-Lopez developed a pitch to adapt Michael Harvey’s upcoming novel “Pulse,” centered on a teenager investigating the murder of his older brother. While doing so, he develops an ability to uncover the truth and protect himself.

Michael Disco and Dave Neustadter are overseeing for New Line. Nickson-Lopez is writing on “Narcos” and wrote two segments of “Stranger Things” for 21 Laps. Harvey’ co-created A&E’s “Cold Case Files.”

Nickson-Lopez is repped by CAA, 3Arts and attorney Patti Felker. Harvey is repped by Paradigm and literary agent David Gernert.