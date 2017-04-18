The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to renew CEO Dawn Hudson’s contract through June 2020.

The vote was held at the board’s regularly scheduled March 28 meeting, which also yielded a number of rule changes for the annual Oscars competition.

“We are confident in Dawn’s leadership of the Academy, and fully support her as she leads a strong and dedicated team of more than 350 into our ninth decade,” Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in an email to Academy members sent Monday afternoon.

The email further noted that the board is “excited that [Hudson] will continue the Academy’s goals of globalization and inclusion, guide us towards the successful opening of an unprecedented movie museum, and lead us toward next year’s 90th Oscars.”

Hudson has been CEO of the Academy since 2011.