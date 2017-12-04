InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts Advancing in Oscar Race

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Glen Keane Productions

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, London, New York and San Francisco.

The five nominees will be announced alongside all other Oscar nominees on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4.

Last year’s winner in the category was Pixar’s “Piper.”

The advancing animated short titles are:

“Cradle,” Devon Manney, director (University of Southern California)
“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, director, and Kobe Bryant, writer (Glen Keane Productions)
“Fox and the Whale,” Robin Joseph, director (Robin Joseph)
“Garden Party,” Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, directors (MOPA)
“In a Heartbeat,” Esteban Bravo and Beth David, directors (Ringling College of Art and Design)
“Life Smartphone,” Chenglin Xie, director (China Central Academy of Fine Arts)
“Lost Property Office,” Daniel Agdag, director, and Liz Kearney, producer (8th in Line)
“Lou,” Dave Mullins, director, and Dana Murray, producer (Pixar Animation Studios)
“Negative Space,” Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, directors (Ikki Films)
“Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, directors (Magic Light Pictures)

More Film

  • Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts

    Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts Advancing in Oscar Race

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Kristen Bell

    Kristen Bell to Serve as First-Ever SAG Awards Host

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Lucrecia Martel Argentinian Director

    Latin America Teems With Femme Filmmakers in Oscar Race

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Ildiko Enyedi Hungarian Director

    Women Directors From Europe on Their Foreign-Language Films

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Oscars flub reaction

    Oscars Trailer Pokes Fun at Best Picture Mix-Up

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Kirsten Tan Pop Aye Director

    Oscar Foreign-Language Female Directors Discuss Their Films From Asia

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

  • Five Foreign-Language Directors Who Have Been

    Five Foreign-Language Directors Who Have Been to Oscars Before

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards. Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad