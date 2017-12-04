Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts Advancing in Oscar Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 animated short films that will advance in the voting process for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Sixty-three films qualified for consideration. Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist following branch screenings in Los Angeles, London, New York and San Francisco.

The five nominees will be announced alongside all other Oscar nominees on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4.

Last year’s winner in the category was Pixar’s “Piper.”

The advancing animated short titles are:

“Cradle,” Devon Manney, director (University of Southern California)

“Dear Basketball,” Glen Keane, director, and Kobe Bryant, writer (Glen Keane Productions)

“Fox and the Whale,” Robin Joseph, director (Robin Joseph)

“Garden Party,” Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, directors (MOPA)

“In a Heartbeat,” Esteban Bravo and Beth David, directors (Ringling College of Art and Design)

“Life Smartphone,” Chenglin Xie, director (China Central Academy of Fine Arts)

“Lost Property Office,” Daniel Agdag, director, and Liz Kearney, producer (8th in Line)

“Lou,” Dave Mullins, director, and Dana Murray, producer (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Negative Space,” Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, directors (Ikki Films)

“Revolting Rhymes,” Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, directors (Magic Light Pictures)