‘Fifty Shades Freed’ First Teaser Takes a Dark Turn

First comes love. Then comes marriage. Then comes a kidnapping?

Universal unleashed the teaser for “Fifty Shades Freed” on Sunday, featuring the first footage from the final installment of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” cinematic trilogy.

The teaser shows Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tying the knot, jetting off to a European honeymoon, and their lives taking a dark turn.

The trailer opens with a voiceover of Christian delivering his wedding vows (“all that I have is now yours”) as Anastasia gets dressed for the big day. Scenes from their picturesque honeymoon are then intercut with the erotic drama’s signature images of S&M and foreplay. Things turn deadly as we see Christian wielding a weapon, Anastasia firing a gun, and the heroine being accosted with a knife by her former boss, Jack Hyde.

The full trailer will debut in November, while the movie hits theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The studio also debuted the poster for the film, showing Mrs. Grey is a stunning lace, long-sleeved wedding gown.

James Foley directed “Fifty Shades Freed” from a script by Niall Leonard, author E.L. James’ husband.

The first two films in the franchise, “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker,” grossed $949.8 million worldwide. The movie series will become a billion-dollar franchise once “Fifty Shades Freed” hits theaters.