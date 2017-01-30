Universal’s erotic sequel “Fifty Shades Darker” topped social media buzz last week with a sizable 245,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

PreAct estimates that a total of 1.44 million new conversations have been generated for “Fifty Shades Darker,” which opens on Feb. 10. The sequel depicts an escalating romance between the characters played by Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) and Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) with trailers showing plenty of steamy scenes and shadowy figures from Christian’s past.

Universal released Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s music video on Jan. 26, and a “Date Night” video clip two days later.

Disney-LucasFilms’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” also generated an impressive 159,000 new conversations last week as the studio announced its official title and released a teaser poster on Jan. 23, followed by a set image on the following day. The ninth Star Wars movie will open on Dec. 15.

Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” generated more than 40,000 new conversations last week as Lionsgate announced on Jan. 17 that it would distribute with a June 16 release date to coincide with Shakur’s birthday.

Paramount’s horror-thriller “Rings” also produced more than 40,000 new conversations last week following the Jan. 23 release of a hidden camera prank video. “Rings” opens on Feb. 3.

Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Batman Movie” generated more than 21,000 new conversations last following the Jan. 27 release of a “Behind the Bricks” featurette on Jan. 27. “Lego Batman” opens opposite “Fifty Shades Darker” on Feb. 10.