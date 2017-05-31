Poll: Which Female Superhero Would You Most Like to See Get Her Own Movie?

Female Superheros
Courtesy of Marvel

After 75 years, Wonder Woman — arguably the most famous female comic-book superhero — is finally getting her own movie.

“Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, hits theaters on Friday, breaking ground with a big-budget tentpole focused on a superheroine. And there’s good news for fans: the reviews are largely positive across the board.

The focus on a female superhero is long overdue. After “Wonder Woman,” can we expect more movies starring superhuman women? Disney is already working on a Ms. Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson, and Warner Bros. recently announced a Batgirl movie, directed by Joss Whedon.

Fans have long cried out for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow to get her own film in the Avengers universe, and Gamora of “Guardians of the Galaxy” could also easily carry her own movie. And then there are the likes of Black Canary, Hawkgirl, Storm, and She-Hulk, who, while they may have been featured in films and TV shows in supporting roles, have never been given their own movie.

Which female superhero would you like to see get her own movie? Weigh in below. Did we leave your favorite off of our poll? Let us know in the comments. (Note: Variety excluded superheroines that already have their own shows, like Supergirl and Jessica Jones.)

