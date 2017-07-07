Felicity Jones to Star in ‘Swan Lake’ Movie for Director Luca Guadagnino

Felicity Jones is attached to star in an untitled pitch that’s inspired by the classic ballet “Swan Lake.”

“A Bigger Splash” helmer Luca Guadagnino is on board to direct with Kristina Lauren Anderson penning the script. Several major studios, including Paramount and Universal, are among the bidders for the property, which went on the market right before the Fourth of the July weekend.

Mandeville Films is producing, and WME is representing the hot film package.

“Swan Lake” follows Odette, a princess that is turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. The new take will not involve any ballet but will instead use the story as the centerpiece for a major studio tentpole.

Jones starred in “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One” and “A Monster Calls” this past fall. The actress is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

Guadagnino’s latest film, “Call Me by Your Name,” starring Armie Hammer, was a breakout at Sundance and is set to be released by Sony Pictures Classics on Nov. 24. He is also repped by WME.