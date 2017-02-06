“Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez is partnering with Good Universe by forming Bad Hombre as a content company that will produce films across the horror, thriller and sci-fi genres.

Alvarez will lead the creative side at Bad Hombre and has hired longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues as an executive to build a slate of quality genre films to meet the growing demand from moviegoers in this space. WME was part of the effort in the formation of the joint venture.

The deal marks the continuation of collaboration between Good Universe co-founders, Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane, and Alvarez. Drake and Kahane served as executive producers on Alvarez’s first two feature films “Evil” Dead” and “Don’t Breathe” through Ghost House Pictures, their partnership with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert.

Alvarez’s directorial debut “Evil Dead” grossed nearly $100 million worldwide and “Don’t Breathe,” starring Steven Lang, has grossed more than $156 million worldwide.

“These are great times for original ideas and quality storytelling in the genre arena,” Alvarez said. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited about Bad Hombre and the prospect of supporting fresh and exciting voices in genre filmmaking.”

Kahane said in a staement, “We’ve had the good fortune of working with Fede on his first two films and can truly say he’s a one-of-a-kind talent, overflowing with original ideas and an innovative filmmaking approach. We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration and building a slate of films for this new venture together.”

Alvarez is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Dan Freedman negotiated the deal on behalf of Good Universe.