President Donald Trump is expected to sign a measure that would roll back consumer protections on the privacy of their data, but Democrats are making a last-ditch appeal to urge him to veto the legislation.

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) launched a petition on Whitehouse.gov on Wednesday, a day after the House passed a resolution, in a 215-205 vote, that restricts the FCC from imposing the new privacy restrictions. The Senate passed the resolution last week.

“This bill has been rushed through both the House and Senate at breakneck speed with one clear goal — to get it signed into law before the American people know about it,” Doyle said in a statement.

Last year, under then-Chairman Tom Wheeler, the FCC passed new privacy rules that required internet providers to obtain subscribers’ consent before sharing data on such activity as browsing history and app usage. Broadband providers opposed the rules, arguing that they were under a more stringent set of guidelines than those imposed by the Federal Trade Commission on search engines and social media sites.

Current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, appointed by President Trump, opposed the FCC privacy rules and expressed support for congressional action.

In a statement, he suggested that the FTC again oversee privacy protections for internet service providers, arguing that it was “protecting consumers very effectively.”

“Moving forward, I want the American people to know that the FCC will work with the FTC to ensure that consumers’ online privacy is protected though a consistent and comprehensive framework,” he said.