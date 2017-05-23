Poll: What’s Your Favorite Roger Moore Bond Film?

Roger Moore, known for his portrayal of James Bond in seven movies over the course of more than a decade, has died at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer.

In the wake of the news, fans are looking back at his turns at 007, which all started after Moore took over for Sean Connery in 1973’s “Live and Let Die.” The actor’s more humorous take would resonate with even the most loyal of Connery fans — and helped revive the franchise at the box office.

He would next appear in 1974’s “The Man With the Golden Gun” and then in 1977’s “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which rocked Bond into blockbuster status with $185.4 million worldwide. Audiences continued to buy tickets, and heap praise on Moore, for “Moonraker” and “For Your Eyes Only.”

His last two films were “Octopussy” and “A View to Kill,” after which he retired his license to kill. At age 58 when he retired, he was the oldest actor to have played Bond.

What’s your favorite of Moore’s turns as the super-spy? Do you have a soft spot for “Live or Let Die,” or do you prefer other classics like “The Spy Who Loved Me”? Weigh in below.