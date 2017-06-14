Poll: What’s Your Favorite Pixar Sequel?

While Pixar made its name with purely original films — “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” etc. — it’s also banking on sequels.

The latest, “Cars 3,” races into theaters this weekend. The production company has even more sequels lined up in the future, including another “Cars” installment, a highly anticipated “The Incredibles 2,” and “Toy Story 4.”

Pixar first jumped on the sequel bandwagon in 1999 with “Toy Story 2,” a follow-up to its first movie ever. A third “Toy Story” film came out more than a decade later, when many of the first movie’s fans were off to college.

After “Toy Story 3” came the first “Cars” sequel, in addition to a follow-up to “Monsters, Inc.,” “Monsters University,” centering on Mike and Sully and their time studying up scares in college. Most recently, the studio caught back up with Ellen DeGeneres’ forgetful fish from “Finding Nemo” with her own sequel, “Finding Dory,” which debuted last summer.

The sequels have, unsurprisingly, proved profitable for Pixar. “Toy Story 3” grossed $1 billion worldwide, compared to the first “Toy Story’s” $373 million. “Finding Dory” also grossed $1 billion worldwide, ahead of “Finding Nemo’s” still-impressive $940 million globally.

Which Pixar sequel (or prequel, in the case of “Monsters University) is your favorite? Weigh in below!