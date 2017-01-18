On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated, capping off an election cycle that almost seems stranger than fiction.

And there are plenty of movies that can attest to how crazy an election cycle truly can be. From Reese Witherspoon’s star turn in “Election” to the Oscar-winning biographical drama “Milk,” Hollywood has offered up several perspectives on the political circus.

Which movie following an election is your favorite? Were you inspired by the journalists in “All the President’s Men,” or do you prefer the classic Cold War thriller “The Manchurian Candidate”?

Weigh in below. Don’t see your favorite on the list? There are plenty of election-based movies, and we couldn’t include them all, so let us know in the comments! And check out Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman’s list of his top election movies.