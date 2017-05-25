Cannes: Fatih Akin’s Drama ‘In the Fade’ Sold Worldwide by The Match Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

Fatih Akin’s highly-anticipated drama “In The Fade (Aus dem Nichts)” which is having its world premiere in competition on Thursday, has been sold worldwide by The Match Factory.

A timely film, “In The Fade” stars Diane Kruger (“Inglorious Basterds”) as a woman whose life falls apart when her husband Nuri and little son Rocco are killed in a bomb attack perpetrated by a neo-Nazi group. Unable to cope with the grief and feeling of injustice, she sets off to avenge her family by her own means.

“In The Fade” was picked up U.K. & Eire (Curzon Artificial Eye), Japan (Bitters End), Italy (BIM), Netherlands (Cineart), Spain (Golem), Portugal (Midas), Greece (Rosebud.21), Former Yuguslavia (MCF Megacom), Hungary (Cirko Film), Poland (Gutek Film), Czech/Slovakia (Aerofilms), Bulgaria (Artfest), and Turkey (Fabula).

More deals were inked for Argetina (Mirada), Brazil (Imovision), Central America (Wiesner), Mexico (Cine Video y TV), Colombia (Cine Colombia), China (Lemon Tree), Scandinavia (Future Film), and South Korea (Green Narae). Australia and further territories are in discussions.

“In The Fade” marks Akin’s return to Cannes after ten years. He was last at the festival with “The Edge of Heaven” which won best screenplay. The film is Kruger’s first full-on German-language role.

“‘In The Fade’ is a really personal film. For me, it was not about the perspective of a murder, but the victim. My empathy is obviously with them, with this feeling of grief with all its facing,” Akin said. “I’m interested about the idea of revenge — does it really exist? Who would revenge? Would I be in the position to take revenge?”

Speaking at Kering’s Women in Motion program, Kruger said she was moved by “In the Fade” because it’s “about grief, justice, and how we go on with life.”

“We become so accustomed to these terrible attacks (…) but you rarely hear about the story of the people that are left behind and how they continue to live with this feeling of injustice,” Kruger said.

“In The Fade” is produced by Bombero International GmbH & Co. KG and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany. Macassar Productions, Pathé Production, Dorje Film and corazón internacional GmbH & Co. KG are co-producing.