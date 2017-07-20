Fathom Events Hires Regal Executive Ray Nutt as CEO

Fathom Events and co-owners AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings, and Regal Entertainment Group have tapped Ray Nutt as new chief executive officer for Fathom Events.

Nutt will be transitioning from Regal Entertainment Group to the role of Fathom CEO, where he will also serve as a board director for Fathom. He’s replacing longtime CEO John Rubey, who has not yet announced his plans.

Fathom specializes in presenting live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains. Fathom’s biggest recent events include “Batman: The Killing Joke” in over 1,160 theaters last year; “TCM Big Screen Classics” screened at more than 700 theaters and “Met Live” at 700 sites.

“As CEO of Fathom Events, I look forward to growing Fathom’s existing program verticals and identifying programming opportunities that will bring new and exciting cinematic experiences to the big screen for our Fathom fans and benefit our content providers, all exhibitor partners, employees and shareholders,” Nutt said.

Nutt has worked in the media business and has more than 30 years of experience in the theatrical exhibition and cable television industries. In his most recent post, Nutt was the senior VP of business relations for Regal Entertainment Group, where he oversaw Regal’s interests in several joint ventures and Regal’s corporate box office division. He was also a board director for Fathom Events.

“Ray has been a true asset for our organization and industry where he has been an advocate for programming transforming content and the potential it has to grow our box office,” said Amy Miles, CEO for Regal Entertainment Group.

Prior to Regal Entertainment Group, Nutt established and ran startup businesses for Regal CineMedia and United Artists Theatres.

“Just as movie theatres provide the best consumer experience for enjoying a movie, theatres can be a fantastic venue for other content,” said Adam Aron, AMC CEO and president. “We are excited by Ray’s vision for Fathom Events, building on the company’s most successful programs to develop channels of theatrical content that draw consumers to theatres week after week.”

Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO, said, “Cinemark is a strong proponent of event cinema and the potential it has to satisfy diverse audience groups and grow attendance within our theatres, specifically during non-peak times. Ray has a tremendous amount of experience in programming specialty content and we are confident in his leadership and execution in this important part of our business.”

A spokeswoman for Fathom told Variety that the board and Nutt have expressed their appreciation for Rubey: “Ray and the entire Fathom Board of Directors have expressed how appreciative they are for his significant contributions to the company over the past three years and want to make sure he is recognized for growing Fathom Events into the leading event cinema company it is today.”