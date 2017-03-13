Action sequel “The Fate of the Furious” dominated social media chatter last week as it generated nearly 138,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and franchise newcomer Charlize Theron. Universal released a new trailer on March 9, showing friend-turned-foe Dom Toretto (Diesel) and mysterious manipulator Cipher (Theron) blowing out a wall in the offices of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs character.

Universal is opening “Fate of the Furious,” which also stars Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Helen Mirren, on April 14. The film has generated more than 900,000 new conversations.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” generated 110,000 new conversations last week as stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine introduced a new trailer at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, following a new teaser poster and trailer teaser on the previous day. The trailer includes footage of how Wonder Woman became Wonder Woman in the paradise of Themyscira, where she was trained 10 times harder than her peers before Steve Trevor (Pine) takes her to the streets of London.

“Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, is the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe. The film arrives in theaters on June 2.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” produced 62,000 new conversations last week with its March 17 opening looming, driving the total to 1.27 million. The live-action romance, starring Emma Watson as Belle, is expected to open with more than $100 million in the U.S. on its first weekend.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated 47,000 new conversations last week as footage was debuted on March 8 at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting in Denver. The footage included Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker asking Daisy Ridley’s Rey, “Who are you?,” with Ridley responding by skillfully swinging her lightsaber.

The ninth “Star Wars” movie opens worldwide on Dec. 15. Rian Johnson directs the film, which includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” cast members Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis.

Disney’s “Thor: Ragnarok” produced nearly 42,000 new conversations, eight months ahead of its Nov. 3 launch, after images and plot details were disclosed on March 8. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in the third Thor movie, in which he must battle the Hulk.