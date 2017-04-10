Dwayne Johnson Fate of the Furious
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Fate of the Furious.”

Ads placed for the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise had an estimated media value of $7.13 million through Sunday for 1,412 national ad airings across 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In keeping with targeting a sports-loving audience (as noted last week), Universal Pictures spent heavily to promote “Fate” during NBA basketball games — but also shelled out for airings during episodes of Fox’s “Empire,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to reach a broader audience.

Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” which saw 1,923 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.79 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Going in Style” (EMV: $3.9 million), EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” ($3.2 million) and Open Road Films’ “The Promise” ($3.08 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/03/2017 and 04/09/2017.

Powered by iSpot.tv

$7.13M – The Fate of the Furious


The Fate of the Furious
Online Activity: 9.32% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,412
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: Fox, ESPN
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $36.19M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/11/16

$5.79M – Smurfs: The Lost Village


Smurfs: The Lost Village
Online Activity: 2.67% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,923
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.69M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 11/21/16

$3.9M – Going in Style


Going in Style
Online Activity: 1.08% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,010
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: CBS, ESPN
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.64M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 02/23/17

$3.2M – The Circle


The Circle
Online Activity: 1.07% within the movie category*
National Airings: 586
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 3
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.13M
Studio: EuropaCorp/STX
Started Airing: 12/06/16

$3.08M – The Promise


The Promise
Online Activity: 1.43% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,327
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: TNT, HGTV
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.84M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 03/27/17

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

