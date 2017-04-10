In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Fate of the Furious.”
Ads placed for the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise had an estimated media value of $7.13 million through Sunday for 1,412 national ad airings across 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In keeping with targeting a sports-loving audience (as noted last week), Universal Pictures spent heavily to promote “Fate” during NBA basketball games — but also shelled out for airings during episodes of Fox’s “Empire,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to reach a broader audience.
Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” which saw 1,923 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.79 million.
TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Going in Style” (EMV: $3.9 million), EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” ($3.2 million) and Open Road Films’ “The Promise” ($3.08 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/03/2017 and 04/09/2017.
$7.13M – The Fate of the Furious
$5.79M – Smurfs: The Lost Village
$3.9M – Going in Style
$3.2M – The Circle
$3.08M – The Promise
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, a real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.