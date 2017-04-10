In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Fate of the Furious.”

Ads placed for the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise had an estimated media value of $7.13 million through Sunday for 1,412 national ad airings across 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 3-9. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In keeping with targeting a sports-loving audience (as noted last week), Universal Pictures spent heavily to promote “Fate” during NBA basketball games — but also shelled out for airings during episodes of Fox’s “Empire,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to reach a broader audience.

Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” which saw 1,923 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.79 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Going in Style” (EMV: $3.9 million), EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” ($3.2 million) and Open Road Films’ “The Promise” ($3.08 million) round out the chart.