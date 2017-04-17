In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “The Fate of the Furious.”

Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Open Road Films’ “The Promise,” which saw 1,638 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.9 million.

TV ad placements for EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” (EMV: $2.86 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Born in China” ($2.67 million), and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($2.4 million) round out the chart.

Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.91 million through Sunday for 1,531 national ad airings across 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) After an earlier focus on a sports lovers, it appears that Universal Pictures is targeting a broader audience. The studio had the highest network-specific spend for NBC, followed by USA Network and ESPN. In terms of show-specific spending, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBA basketball and “The Voice” topped the list.