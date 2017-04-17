In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “The Fate of the Furious.”
Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Open Road Films’ “The Promise,” which saw 1,638 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.9 million.
TV ad placements for EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” (EMV: $2.86 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Born in China” ($2.67 million), and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($2.4 million) round out the chart.
Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.91 million through Sunday for 1,531 national ad airings across 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 10-16. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) After an earlier focus on a sports lovers, it appears that Universal Pictures is targeting a broader audience. The studio had the highest network-specific spend for NBC, followed by USA Network and ESPN. In terms of show-specific spending, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBA basketball and “The Voice” topped the list.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.91M – The Fate of the Furious
$3.9M – The Promise
$2.86M – The Circle
$2.67M – Born in China
$2.4M – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Ranking comprises movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/10/2017 and 04/16/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
