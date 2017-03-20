“The Fate of the Furious” dominated social media chatter last week with nearly 41,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

It was the second week in a row that the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise had led in the social media metric. “The Fate of the Furious” has generated 947,000 new conversations in advance of the April 14 opening.

Universal released the video for G-Eazy and Kehlani’s “Good Life” off of the “Fate of the Furious” soundtrack on Mar. 17, and a poster on Mar. 14. The most recent trailer was released on Mar. 9.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and franchise newcomers Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Universal also took the second spot with “Despicable Me 3” with 25,400 new conversations, three months prior to the June 30 opening. The studio released a trailer and poster on March 14.

Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers,” which opens Mar. 24, followed with 24,900 new conversations as the studio released new clips throughout the week and confirmed a post-credits scene on Mar. 13.

Paramount’s fantasy-adventure “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson, generated 24,300 new conversations in the wake of holding its Tokyo premiere on Mar. 17. The U.S. release will be on Mar. 31.

“Wonder Woman” produced 19,000 conversations last week in the wake of a trailer that’s been receiving backlash for poor digital editing of Gal Gadot’s underarms. Warner Bros. released a new trailer on Mar. 12.

“Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, is the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe. The film arrives in theaters on June 2.