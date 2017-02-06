Most of the action during the Super Bowl took place off the field, with trailers for the latest in the blockbuster “Fast of the Furious” and Transformers” franchises dropping.

Here are all the trailer that debuted during Super Bowl LI, ranked from best to worst. We’ve also included the film’s release dates.

“The Fate of the Furious”

A giant wrecking ball. A missile-launching submarine. And Charlize Theron as the new villain? This trailer for the eighth “Fast and the Furious” film has something for everyone.

“The Fate of the Furious” opens April 14, 2017.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Our first look at the fifth “Pirates” film did not disappoint. Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow, but the trailer focuses on a ghostly pirate ship. The special effects — including an undead gull and the dead walking on water — look incredible.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” opens Memorial Day weekend 2017.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.”

This humorous trailer included the requisite shirtless Chris Pratt and cute Baby Groot shots, but also gave us a better glimpse of new team member Mantis.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens on May 5, 2017.

“A Cure for Wellness”

This clever spot appeared to be a commercial at first, but revealed itself to be the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller starring broody Dane DeHaan.

“A Cure fo Wellness” opens February 17, 2017.

“Life”

At 2:45 seconds, the “Life” trailer was the longest of all the Big Game spots. The tension builds as Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds realize the life form they discovered is far deadlier than they imagined. Does anyone else get major “Alien” vibes from this film?

“Life” opens March 24, 2017.

“Ghost in the Shell”

This trailer actually dropped three days ago, and like Pirates, features some stunning special effects (spider-geisha, anyone?). Scarlett Johansson takes on her most stylish — and controversial — action role to date.

“Ghost in the Shell” opens May 3, 2017.

“Logan”

Logan is the first R-rated “X-Men” film (not counting “Deadpool”) and the new trailer included lots of violence. Unfortunately, little of the footage was actually new.

“Logan” opens March 3, 2017.

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

Anthony Hopkins adds gravitas to anything, even a Michael Bay film. As usual, the action is exciting but visually busy, and there’s little insight into the plot. (Why is Bumblebee fighting Optimus?) But then again, Michael Bay movies aren’t known for their compelling stories.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” opens June 23, 2017.

“Baywatch”

The highlight of this trailer is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacting to Zac Efron’s wardrobe. There was lots of cleavage and bronze bodies, but not much else.

“Baywatch” opens May 26, 2017.