Universal’s tentpole “The Fate of the Furious” has raced to $19.7 million in its first day in international markets.

“Fate” grossed $7.9 million in eight international territories and $11.8 million in previews in 12 additional territories. Universal said it has already generated the biggest opening of 2017 in every market where it has been released so far.

“The Fate of the Furious” had the highest-grossing opening day of all time in Egypt and Indonesia, and the top opening day for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise in Belgium, Egypt, Indonesia, and Korea. It’s also the biggest paid preview total of all time in Malaysia, Singapore, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

China’s pre-sales for the weekend had totaled a record-breaking $43.5 million, two hours before shows commenced.

“The Fate of the Furious,” starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, is being released in 63 territories, along with the U.S. and Canada. Universal has not disclosed the price tag for the newest installment, but sources estimated the budget at $250 million.

Analysts have predicted that the film should top $380 million and could even blow past the $400 million mark globally. That would outpace “Furious 7’s” $397.7 million bow. “Furious 7” remains the highest-grossing U.S.-made film in China’s history with $391.3 million.

“The Fate of the Furious” is expected to top $100 million in its U.S. launch opening. That will not match the $147 million opening for 2015’s “Furious 7,” which celebrated the life of the late Paul Walker, who died in 2013.