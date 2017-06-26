Prayer-Based Drama ‘A Question of Faith’ Lands at Pure Flix

Silver Lining Entertainment’s prayer-based drama “A Question of Faith” has been acquired by Pure Flix for a theatrical release on Sept. 29.

“A Question of Faith” centers on three families from different cultures who live in the same community. They are complete strangers living vastly separate lives until a texting and driving accident thrusts them onto converging paths where they discover love, forgiveness, grace, and mercy.

Along with a message of faith, the storyline touches on racial prejudice, the consequences of texting and driving, and also addresses the debate surrounding organ donation.

The cast includes Richard T. Jones (“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married,”), Kim Fields (“The Facts of Life”), C. Thomas Howell, GregAlan Williams, Christian recording artist Jaci Velasquez, Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), and T.C. Stallings (“War Room”).

“A Question of Faith” is directed by Kevin Otto from a script by Ty Manns. Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment is executive producing alongside Lisa Diane Washington and Dr. Cameron Lewis.

Pure Flix specializes in producing and distributing faith and family-friendly entertainment both theatrically and digitally. Its biggest success came in 2014 with “God’s Not Dead,” starring Kevin Sorbo, Shane Harper, and Dean Cain, which grossed over $60 million at the box office.