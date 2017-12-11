Veteran Executive Steve Beeks Departing From Lionsgate

Steve Beeks is departing his posts as Lionsgate co-chief operating office and Motion Picture Group co-president at the end of the year.

The 20-year veteran of Lionsgate and its predecessor companies made the announcement Monday. He will transition to a consulting role as he prepares to embark on unspecified entrepreneurial opportunities.

Beeks has headed business and strategic initiatives for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group since being named to the post as co-president in 2012. Erik Feig will remain as president while Brian Goldsmith remains chief operating officer.

During the past five years, Lionsgate’s film slate has grossed nearly $10 billion at the global box office, led by “La La Land,” and the “Hunger Games” franchise. Its most recent title is family drama “Wonder,” which has topped the $100 million mark in less than three weeks.

Beeks also helped orchestrate the recent renewals of theatrical distribution agreements with StudioCanal and CBS Films, and he has overseen the continued growth of Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films and Codeblack Films. He’s also managed Lionsgate’s acquisition and distribution relationship with sister company Roadside Attractions, which included “Manchester by the Sea.”

“We deeply appreciate Steve’s many contributions to our growth into a major global content platform,” said Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer. “He has been a key member of the leadership team guiding our Company, and we look forward to his continued expert guidance in the future. He remains a highly valued member of our Lionsgate family, and we are already working on new projects to do together.”

