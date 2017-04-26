Ewan McGregor to Star in Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’

Ewan McGregor is in talks to star in Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” sources confirmed to Variety.

“World War Z” director Marc Forster is helming.

In line with Disney’s model of taking animated classics from its archives and giving them a live-action spin, the story follows Robin, the little boy from the “Winnie the Pooh” series, who is now all-grown-up and lost all sense of imagination. Pooh and his friends reenter Robin’s life to help him gain that back.

Brigham Taylor is producing the project.

“Hidden Figures” scribe Allison Schroeder is penning the script.

This is the second feature revolving around the world of “Winnie the Pooh,” with Fox Searchlight’s “Goodbye Christopher Robin” focusing on the real-life story of “Winnie the Pooh’s” author A.A. Milne.

McGregor has had a bit of a resurgence in the past year that started with his directorial debut, “American Pastoral.” He was most recently seen as Lumiere in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as “T2 Trainspotting.”

He can currently be seen in the third season of FX’s “Fargo.” He is repped by UTA and United Agents.

