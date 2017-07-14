Veteran Film Producer Evzen Kolar Dies at 67

Veteran film producer Evzen Kolar died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 67.

Born in the Czech Republic, Kolar began his film and television career as a child actor. He later became an assistant director, working throughout Europe on commercials, television projects, and features, and produced fringe theater in London before moving to the U.S. in 1979.

In addition to his role as vice president of production at Fireline Productions and CEO at Crossover Films Ent., Kolar line-produced a number of features, including “Never Say Never Again” with Sean Connery as James Bond, “Street Smart” starring Morgan Freeman, “Bat 21” with Gene Hackman and Danny Glover, and “Storyville” starring James Spader and Jason Robards.

Kolar established his own production company, KPI Entertainment, in 1993. There, he produced films such as “Surf Ninjas,” the cult comedy staring Rob Schneider and Leslie Nielsen; the Jean-Claude Van Damme actioner “Inferno”; and “Bride of the Wind,” a period costume drama. Kolar also produced the comedy “The Boys and Girls from County Clare” starring Colm Meaney, Bernard Hill, and Andrea Corr, which was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival and opened the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in its European premiere.

He also served as a jury member for the Karlovy Vary fest in the Czech Republic and the International Antalya Film Festival in Turkey.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Shaw Kolar, son Rob Kolar, daughter Rachel McCord, and grandson Mateus Kofi McCord. The family will hold a private service in his honor.