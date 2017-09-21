Evan Langweiler Promoted to Senior VP of Global Communications for Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has upped Evan Langweiler to senior VP of global communications for the studio.

He will continue to oversee many aspects of the studio’s strategic media relations, including worldwide box office reporting, transactional announcements, dating of its films, and serving as the group’s primary staff writer.

He will be based in Los Angeles.

He will work closely with Universal’s international and brand teams as well as DreamWorks TV and NBCUniversal on issues relating to the business. Langweiler works closely with many of Universal’s filmmakers.

He will continue to report to Cindy Gardner.

Langweiler most recently served as VP of global communications for Universal. He has been with Universal since 2010 and prior to that was with NBC where he was based in New York. Langweiller attended Trinity college before working for NBC.